Vodi X (VDX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $800,674.64 and approximately $5,190.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

