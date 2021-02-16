Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Voyager Digital stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 981,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

