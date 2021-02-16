Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.