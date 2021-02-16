Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

