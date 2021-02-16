Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.