Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $248.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average is $235.27. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

