wave edu coin (WEC) Hits Market Cap of $265,338.93

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 160% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $265,338.93 and $6.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00061269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00267600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00075391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00428280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00188112 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

