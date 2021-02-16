WAX One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.89 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $107.77 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,702,174,037 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,529,045 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

