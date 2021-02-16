Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

