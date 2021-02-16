Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

