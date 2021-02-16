Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Welltower stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. 3,703,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,138. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.