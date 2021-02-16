West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,200 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 2,954,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.0 days.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

