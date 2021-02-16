Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.31

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 4488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.