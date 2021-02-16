Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.