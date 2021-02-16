Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.55

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 350938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.