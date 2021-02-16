Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 9.6%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06. 9,385,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,500,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

