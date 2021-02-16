Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

LON WPM opened at GBX 2,919 ($38.14) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

