Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.