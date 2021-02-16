Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.