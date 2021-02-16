Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a PE ratio of 281.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

