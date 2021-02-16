William R. Hollinger Sells 50,000 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 1,608,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KB Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

