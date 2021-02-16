WinCash Reaches Market Cap of $318,191.47 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $318,191.47 and approximately $31,007.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028479 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

