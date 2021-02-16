WINk Hits Market Cap of $69.72 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $69.72 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013637 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.