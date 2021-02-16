Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

