Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 6,472 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dover worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dover by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dover by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 1,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

