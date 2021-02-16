Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after buying an additional 1,655,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.