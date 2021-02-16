Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.84. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

