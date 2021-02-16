Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Garmin by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,793. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $131.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

