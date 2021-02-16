Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $280.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $287.98 and last traded at $279.96, with a volume of 9766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.61.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

