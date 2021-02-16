Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $2.92 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $191,908.55 and $867.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

