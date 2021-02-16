Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

