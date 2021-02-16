XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE:XPEV) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 23rd

XPeng’s (NYSE:XPEV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 23rd. XPeng had issued 99,733,334 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,496,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

