XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

