Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,748,000 after buying an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

