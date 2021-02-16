Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

