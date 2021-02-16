Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $391,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $118,110,126. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.