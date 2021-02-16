Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,488,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 41,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,409,021.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,761 shares of company stock worth $11,656,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

