Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 774,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,354,906. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

