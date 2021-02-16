Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 1,350,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,107,666. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.