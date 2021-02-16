Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

