Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $41,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.