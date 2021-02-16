YUSRA (YUSRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $147,017.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. YUSRA has a market cap of $142.42 million and approximately $147,017.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One YUSRA token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00007658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00187253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00390589 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global.

Buying and Selling YUSRA

YUSRA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

