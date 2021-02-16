Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $491,210,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

