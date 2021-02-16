Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $18.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.76 billion and the lowest is $18.02 billion. General Electric posted sales of $20.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $80.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.85 billion to $83.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.34 billion to $89.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.