Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Glu Mobile reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLUU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

GLUU opened at $12.81 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 90.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 191.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

