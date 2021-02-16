Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.80 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 116.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GreenSky by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

