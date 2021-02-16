Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.50. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of RBC opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

