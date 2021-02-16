Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post sales of $38.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $38.19 million. Repay reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $152.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

