Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

