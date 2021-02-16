Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.76. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

