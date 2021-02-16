Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

PAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.84 on Friday. PAE has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of PAE at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

